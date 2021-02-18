Gujarat Civic Polls: Yuvraj Rahul Forced Ex-PM To Greet Mata Ji Sonia, Says Smriti Irani

While addressing a civic elections rally at Swaminarayan Chowk in Gujarat's Rajkot, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has once again slammed Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi family. In a sharp attack, she said they had an objection when 'Statue of Unity' was built but they do not have any issue when airports and colleges are named after members of their family.

"They will not have any problem if an airport were named after Gandhi family; they had no objection when a college constructed at the taxpayers’ cost was named after the family. But when the 'Statue of Unity', a statue dedicated to the country in the memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is built in Gujarat, then the Gandhi family have an objection and question central government - why waste money"? she said.

The BJP leader said 'this family's hatred towards Gujarat has no limit. At the time when Narendra Modi as Chief Minister pledged to take the water of Narmada to every family, then the Congress government at the Centre denied permission and said water will not reach Gujarat. Gujarat's history witnessed the day when Narendra Modi had to sit on hunger strike so that the then central govt understands that the water should be supplied to the families and farms of Gujarat who are deprived of clean water.'

Irani recalled 'Yuvraj'(Rahul Gandhi) forced former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to greet him and his 'Mata Ji (Sonia Gandhi) before attending any event whereas PM Modi bows down before entering the Parliament.

Gandhi family's 'Yuvraj' tore copy of law passed by Manmohan Singh ji. 'Yuvraj' forces him to greet 'Mata ji' & him before proceeding at any event. When PM Modi went to Parliament he declared himself 'pradhan sevak' after bowing down on stairs: Union Min S Irani in Rajkot (17.02) pic.twitter.com/GkEP9cgr1d — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

The Union Minister said the family, which ruled for 60 years in 70 years of independence, kept 30 million Indians deprived of one of the basic necessities - 'Toilets'. She also targeted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the wages of tea workers in Assam in which he said Congress would hike the wages of tea workers of Assam by making plantation owners from Gujarat pay more.

Irani further said that Rahul's hatred against PM is so much that earlier he hated only one tea seller but now he hates the entire state.

"A Congress leader who lost from Amethi seat in 2019 had said at a rally in Assam that he would withdraw money from the pockets of small tea traders and shopkeepers of Gujarat. His hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is such that the Congress, which earlier used to hate only one tea seller(PM Modi), now teases every Gujarati who drinks tea", she added.

Smriti Irani said "once Gujaratis are determined then they do not even listen to themselves" and urged people to cast their vote.

Gujarat Local body elections in February 2021

On February 21, General elections for 6 municipal corporations, 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats across Gujarat will be held. By-polls for vacant seats in other local bodies will also be held with that. After Lok Sabha and Assembly general elections, this will be the biggest election season in Gujarat. The local elections were to be held in the last quarter of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these elections were postponed for the first quarter of the calendar year 2021.

