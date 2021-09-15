Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's New Cabinet To Be Sworn-in On Thursday; Fresh Faces Expected

In the latest development, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's cabinet has been delayed and will now be held on Thursday at 1:30 PM at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday had stated that the swearing-in of Bhupendra Patel's cabinet would probably take place in two days. The newly inducted Chief Minister was the only one who was administered the oath of office by Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp will take place tomorrow, September 16, 2021 at 1.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/86PJIWP1vd — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) September 15, 2021

Cabinet swearing-in delayed after major infighting in Gujarat BJP

The Cabinet swearing-in has been delayed by a day in view of reports of major infighting in the party's state unit. As per party sources, nearly 22 ministers are to be sworn in the Patel Cabinet on Thursday, however, to the surprise of all, nearly 90% of the previous cabinet is likely to be dropped out while designating posts to fresh faces under the Patel Ministry, including some fresh women recruits, sources informed. The new party design is being rued by previous cabinet members, some of whom are reported to have met former CM Vijay Rupani at his residence.

Patel succeeds Rupani as Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel took charge as Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday from Vijay Rupani, who resigned from the post last week. This was followed by a BJP's legislature meeting to determine the next CM, which was attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Joshi as the unit's central observers.

Patel, a follower of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, is a BJP MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency. He had won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. He was a part of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP Spokesperson Yamal Vyas stated that as per party the rules of the party, the name of the ministers will be announced when they are sworn in. On the other hand, some aspirants of cabinet posts had held talks with state BJP President CR Patil on Tuesday. It should be noted here that the elections to 182-member Gujarat Assembly are to be contested within December 2022.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Image: ANI)