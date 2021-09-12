Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel Meets Governor; Oath-taking Ceremony On Monday

The newly inducted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat to take charge of his duties. The senior leader who has replaced Vijay Rupani will lead the state for a year, ahead of the state assembly elections. Patel met Governor at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to stake the claim to the top post in the state. In a tweet, he informed, "Today paid a courtesy call to his excellency the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvratji at Raj Bhavan."



The Patel was accompanied by BJP top brass during his visit to the Governor. Former CM Vijay Rupani along with Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil and others were present during the meeting.





The decision to appoint Bhupendra Patel was taken in the legislative meeting called by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat party headquarters, Gandhinagar. Before the legislative meet, multiple meetings were held on Saturday and Sunday.

Union Minister Narendra Tomar announced the name of Bhupendra Patel as the new CM of Gujarat, after several rounds of meetings. He said, " I and Pralhad Joshi were given the responsibility to appoint the new Gujarat CM. We came here and held discussions with the MLAs, and Vijay Rupani came up with Bhupendra Patel's name. Bhupendra Patel is the new CM of Gujarat."

Who is Gujarat’s new CM Bhupendra Patel?

Patel is a first-time MLA, who defeated Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by a margin of 117,000 votes, the highest margin in that election. He has chaired the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and served as chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. Patel has also served the Ahmedabad municipal council. With the state's Assembly elections planned for 2022, the BJP chose Patel, a Patidar, to be the Chief Minister. The Patidars are a powerful caste in Gujarat, controlling a significant portion of the electoral vote. The community also has a stronghold on the political economy, particularly in the education and cooperative sectors.

Vijay Rupani resigns

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor Acharya Devvrat. After meeting the Governor, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Vijay Rupani confirmed the news. "I am resigning from my chief ministerial post," said Rupani, while thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity.

Image: ANI