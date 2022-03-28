Gujarat CM Patel Says AAP Can Contest Elections But BJP 'consistent Choice Of People'

Dismissing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) challenge to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the party will win Assembly elections in the state which are expected to take place later this year. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has shifted its focus to Gujarat after sweeping Punjab. In February 2021, after winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Kejriwal had challenged the saffron party claiming it to be the only party to do so.

Speaking to ANI, CM Patel said BJP does not work for polls:

“Any party, be it AAP or any other, can contest elections. It is part of our democracy. When it comes to the BJP, we do not work for the polls. A lot was said about the AAP in the corporation elections in Gandhinagar, but they were wiped out while the BJP secured 41 out of 44 wards.” added the Gujarat CM.

BJP seeking 6th term in Gujarat

Further speaking about AAP and elections, the CM said it is too early to talk about polls and AAP contesting polls in the state is what democracy is all about.

“India has a vibrant democracy and if people decide to give just a few seats to the Opposition in Gujarat, whether to AAP or Congress, is to be seen. The BJP remains the consistent choice of the people in the state. We will continue to work hard but our track record proves that we are the best choice for the people of Gujarat as we seek our sixth term,” he added.

'Nobody can ever step into his shoes': Bhupendra Patel on PM Modi

Further talking about taking the work of PM forward in his home state, Patel added that everyone draws inspiration from I'm.

“What is natural that every worker of the party draws inspiration from Prime Minister Modi. We are only trying to take his work forward. Nobody wants to nor can ever step into his shoes,” he said.

The CM additionally spoke on the change of reign in September last year and added "BJP is a party of disciplined workers. Our government as well as the organisation work in tandem and not in silos. There is no lack of coordination between these two."

(With ANI inputs)

