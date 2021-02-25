Gujarat CM Rupani Hits Back At Congress' Attack On Narendra Modi Stadium; Asks A Counter

Amid Congress leaders slamming BJP over naming Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium as Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday has hit back at the grand old party.

CM Rupani said, "They (Congress) should go in the past and see what they have done for Sardar Patel. As a matter of fact, Congress gets upset merely with the name of Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister of Gujarat was missing from the grand inauguration ceremony of the stadium on Wednesday as he was presumably still recovering from Covid, but he launched a staunch defence and defiantly so, against attempts to politicise the naming of what is now the biggest Cricket stadium in the world. The Congress is alleging an insult to Sardar Patel whom Modi has upheld over the years as a monumental figure in India's history who has been overlooked by the Congress.

Motera stadium Named 'Narendra Modi Stadium'

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Kovind inaugurated the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium. Built at the site where the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium once stood, the Narendra Modi Stadium can accommodate over 110,000 spectators (132,000 as per one estimate, likely dependent on configuration) and was inaugurated ahead of the India-England pink-ball day-night test match. Speaking at the stadium, Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the govt's plan to make Ahmedabad the sports capital of India and assured to provide all state-of-the-art facilities for sports in the state. The stadium is actually a part of a larger Sardar Patel Sports Enclave which Amit Shah said is equipped to hose the Olympics in 6 months if need be.

Listing out the pros of the Narendra Modi Stadium, HM Shah noted that it was a golden day in the history of sports in India and hailed the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) for their efforts in building the stadium. Shah recalled PM Modi's vision for Gujaratis to be more active in the field of sports and said that the government was now working towards that vision. The BJP leader also noted that a game could resume play after 30 min of delay due to rain in the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium. "The media room developed is the world's largest and the most high-tech, taking every game to global fans. This media room has the capacity to broadcast games from Sardar Patel complex as well," the Home Minister said.

