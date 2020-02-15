Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Confronted By Republic On Bhuj Strip-test; Claims 'strict Action'

Almost 36 hours after the abhorrent incident in a college in Bhuj, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was finally forced to break his silence over it. Republic TV confronted the Gujarat Chief Minister on Saturday while he was getting into his car.

After Republic TV's Priyanka Sharma followed him as he and his security made their way to the convoy, the Chief Minister finally responded after having taken his seat. He said, "The government has taken strict action. An FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed. We have taken the strictest action possible."

Around 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to take off their underpants by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating or not. The most disgusting part is that this was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

The principal of the college, Rita Raninga, further allegedly justified this sexual assault and said that she needed to "find out who was lying about their period and entering the temple even while menstruating."

Watch: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani inaugurates International Kite Festival 2020 in Ahmedabad

Hollow statements

The trustee of the college went on to give hollow statements about the incident and put the onus on the hostel staff for such acts. He said, "We make sure that girls get equal opportunity and get to study. We condemn what happened and our authorities will look deeply into it and make sure that whoever is responsible is punished."

Read: Shaheen Bagh protest 'totally communal', natural that others are worried: Vijay Rupani

NCW sets up an inquiry committee

NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Friday stated that they have already started enquiry and police is on the ground working with the girls. Speaking about it, Sharma said, "I got a call from the state commission person from Gujarat and she told me that they have also written to the police and the police have reached out to the girls. Two steps have been taken. I will be able to talk more about it once my team reaches there and sends me the report back."

Read: Gujarati family performs traditional rituals via video call, clip goes viral

Read: DCW demands Bhuj college principal behind period strip-test be sacked; NCW to probe