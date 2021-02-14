Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Faints On Stage At Nizampura Rally; PM Modi Checks On His Health

Exhausted from poll rallies, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Sunday collapsed on stage while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara. Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own. This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.

"The chief minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell. He was given first aid and is being taken to airport from where he will go to a hospital in Ahmedabad," BJP leader Bharat Danger told a news channel.

"Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days, but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to go ahead," Danger said, adding that Rupani is fine now.

Sources report that PM Modi has spoken to Rupani on phone, enquiring about his health. Sources add that Rupani was dehydrated due to continuous rallying for past two days. Rupani has been flown to Ahmedabad and will undergo a complete medical checkup at UN Mehta Hospital.

Elections to six municipal corporations including Vadodara will be held on February 21 while those for municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

(With PTI Inputs)