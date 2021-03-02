Gujarat Cong Chief Amit Chavda & LoP Dhanani Resign As Party Faces Another Election Defeat

With Congress' second defeat in the Gujarat civic polls within a week, the party's state president Amit Chavda tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening. Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani also followed Chavda in exiting from his post as the duo tendered their resignation to the party high command, which has been accepted by 10, Janpath as well. The Congress is headed towards another embarrassing defeat against the BJP in Gujarat, as it has managed to bag only 356 seats in the Nagar Palika elections and 157 in the panchayat polls.

"The results (local body elections) are contrary to our expectations. We accept the public mandate. I accept defeat as the party president here. We will continue to work for the people," Chavda told ANI after resigning.

As per sources, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Chavda and LoP Paresh Dhanani had offered their resignation from their respective posts after the 2017 elections as well but the party high command had not accepted it.

Cong loses Municipal Corporation polls

Last week, the Congress faced a drubbing in the Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections as the BJP continued its dominance by retaining power in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. The party was reduced to a paltry 55 seats from the 176 wins they had secured last time. BJP vastly improved its performance by winning 483 out of the total 576 seats across the 6 civic bodies as compared to the previous election where it bagged 389 seats.

Meanwhile, AAP made an impressive impact in Gujarat by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation whereas Congress was wiped out there. In Ahmedabad, AIMIM won 7 out of 21 seats which it contested. It is pertinent to note that 52.83 lakh out of the 1.14 crore voters had cast their votes on February 21, implying an average turnout of 46.08%. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara and 47.14% in Surat.

PM Modi, Shah laud BJP victory

With the BJP heading towards another massive victory in the Gujarat civic polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that results showcase that Gujarat is 'firmly with the BJP's agenda of development and good governance.' PM thanked the people of Gujarat for helping BJP win the elections and for their 'unwavering faith' towards the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also echoed similar views as he remarked that the BJP-led government has won the 'trust of the people'. Tweeting in Gujarati, HM Shah asserted that the Modi-led BJP governments are constantly committed to the welfare and development of the 'poor, farmers and underprivileged communities.'