As Congress in Gujarat witnessed the resignation spree earlier this week ahead of the upcoming Gujarat polls, the workers are now protesting against their own party's leadership. On Wednesday, party workers in the Dehgam constituency came out on the streets in support of former MLA Kamini Ba as she was denied a ticket.

As per the sources, the protesters claimed that the person who has been given the ticket this time has bought it. Several supporters of Kamini Ba staged a protest outside the party's office and raised slogans against Congress Gujarat President Jagdish Thakor. Later they also vandalised the party office.

It is pertinent to mention that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5. As announced by the ECI, the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

Congress leaders resign ahead of Gujarat Polls

AICC secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Himanshu Vyas resigned from the grand old party on November 5. Hours after resigning from Congress, Vyas put the speculations to rest as he joined the ruling party BJP. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Vyas highlighted the lack of leadership in Congress and that there is no communication with the party's high command. He further claimed that there is no roadmap prepared for the upcoming Gujarat polls and senior leaders are being sidelined in the Congress party. Vyas stated that the reason behind joining BJP is dynamic leadership and coordination among party workers.

On November 8, a 10-time MLA Mohansinh Rathwa quit the party and jumped ship to BJP. A veteran tribal leader, he has won every Assembly election he has contested since 1972 barring 2002. A Minister in the last Congress government from 1990 to 1995, he represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in the Gujarat Assembly at present. As per reports, Rathwa did not want to contest the upcoming Assembly polls himself but sought a ticket for his son Rajendrasinh instead.

On November 9, Bhagvanbhai D Barad, a Congress MLA from the Talala constituency resigned from all the posts of the Indian National Congress. He gave his resignation to the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Dr. Nimaben Acharya. This comes within a week of two prominent leaders of Congress quitting the party and joining the BJP.

On November 10, Congress MLA from Jhalod constituency Bhavesh Katara resigned from the party and also submitted his resignation to speaker Nimaben Acharya.