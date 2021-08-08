Gujarat Congress' Amit Chavda Accuses BJP Of 'siphoning Off' Taxpayer's Money

The Gujarat Congress on Sunday accused the Vijay Rupani-led state government of 'siphoning off' the money of taxpayers’ to hold 'celebrations' to mark the completion of its five years in power.

Urban harrassed by BJP: Amit Chavda

At the party’s Jan Adhikar campaign in Vadodara, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said, “People living in the urban areas in Gujarat supported the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past but today they are harassed. Rather than making good use of the taxpayer's money and providing them basic facilities and rights, the government is busy siphoning it off for celebrations, publicity events, and advertisements at a time when urban spaces are struggling to cope up with issues related to education, health, roads, and electricity supply.”

Former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Bharat Solanki, on the other hand, organised a protest in Ahmedabad as part of the Jan Adhikar campaign across the state.

Gujarat BJP completes 5 years in power

The BJP has been holding celebrations from August 1 to August 9 to mark the completion of five years of Vijay Rupani's government in Gujarat. On the other hand, opposition parties including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have announced protests and demonstrations on these mentioned days.

Notably, the Gujarat Congress had launched a 'Jan Chetna Rally' addressing several issues. The rally had over a hundred workers and leaders from across Gujarat. Several leaders of the women wing of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee were seen carrying gas stoves and empty cylinders on their heads as a sign of protest against rising in the prices of gas cylinders.

Senior leaders of the Opposition were seen on cycles to protest against the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. Before the protest match, a rally was organized in front of the Congress office in Ahmedabad where leaders like Madhusudan Mistry, Paresh Dhanani, Amit Chavda, Siddharth Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia were present and they all lashed out against the Centre over inflation.