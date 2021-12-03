Nearly six months after the two top positions went vacant, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has decided to appoint a former MP and OBC community leader from North Gujarat, Jagdish Thakor, as the president and MLA Sukhram Rathva as the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the state. Amit Chavda had resigned as GPCC Chief and Paresh Dhanani as opposition leader following party's defeat in the local body elections in March this year. Meanwhile, both the leaders held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the official announcement regarding the appointments. The Assembly Elections in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Thakor had emerged as the frontrunner for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president's post while the name of tribal leader Sukhram Rathva, five-time MLA from Pavi Jetpur, was expected for the LoP position. Additionally, Bhartsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Hardik Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil were also in the race for the Gujarat Congress chief's post. The move state unit President and LoP gained momentum after the party appointed Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma as the new Gujarat in-charge in October.

Congress appoints Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma as Gujarat's state in-charge for 2022 polls

Earlier, Congress had appointed Sharma as the in-charge of Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli nearly two weeks after he met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on September 24. Sharma is known to be a close aide to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. For the second time, a Rajasthan leader will be leading the party in the Gujarat polls after Ashok Gehlot himself had brought the party close to victory in the 2017 assembly elections in the state.

Gujarat Assembly polls: TMC, AAP and AIMIM to battle

The upcoming elections in Gujarat will witness the participation of new entrants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Gujarat AITC convener Jitendra Khadayta had said the Trinamool will contest as many seats as possible in the 2022 polls. He also confirmed that TMC will not have any tie-up with any other party. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the ruling party into the December polls in 2022.