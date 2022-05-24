Gujarat Congress Leader Accused Over Abominable Remark On Ram Mandir, BJP Lashes Out

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has lambasted the Congress party over its 'anti-Hindu' stand. This comes after shocking remarks were reportedly made by Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki over the Ram Temple. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla shared a news article wherein Solanki was reported to have made derogatory anti-Hindu remarks.

Therefore, Poonawalla hit out at the grand old party and spoke about how it "opposed the Ram Mandir for over 70 years" and also tried to stall the case through Congress Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer Kapil Sibal. "This is Rome Sanskriti of Congress which hates Ram Sanskriti," said Poonawalla.

Gujarat Cong leader Bharat Singh Solanki :Dogs urinate on Ram Temple bricks



This is Rome Sanskriti of Congress which hates Ram Sanskriti



Hence they denied existence of Shri Ram.. opposed Mandir for 70 years.. they tried to stall the case through Sibal..



Anti Hindu Congress pic.twitter.com/j7YiCVKwN4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 24, 2022

It should also be noted that, back in 2019, Congress leader Kapil Sibal was representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case. At the time, Sibal had urged the court to take up the matter after the 2019 general elections concluded.

Sibal stated that the hearing should be deferred as the Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi was being used to "polarise the electorate" ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. Following his remarks, the BJP had responded and slammed the Congress party and Sibal for his remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was BJP's president at the time, had also slammed the Congress party.

At the time, PM Modi stated that the grand old party was seeking to link the Ram Mandir with the Lok Sabha polls. He had further added that Congress is "least interested" in the nation. On the other hand, Amit Shah demanded that Congress clears its stand on the issue after Sibal's remarks. Eventually, the Congress party distanced itself from the remarks and stated that it was Sibal's "personal matter" as he represents it in the court.

Ram Mandir granite plinth by September

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) in its report informed that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing, reported news agency ANI. The construction work of the Ram Mandir commenced on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone.

The SRJBTK, which is the authority in charge of Ram Mandir's operations, is supervising the temple's construction. As per the report, the foundation has been laid, and the plinth or the pedestal raising work, which began on January 24 this year, is still going on. By December 2023, the temple's sanctum sanctorum which will have the Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship, it added.

