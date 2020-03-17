Amid Rift, Gujarat Congress MLAs Decide Sonia Gandhi Will Decide Rajya Sabha Candidacy

Since Saturday, groups of MLAs have been marching to the Ahmedabad airport and boarding their flights to Jaipur. On Monday, after the Speaker announced that five MLAs of Congress had resigned, the last batch of MLAs huddled up in Jaipur as well. Joining them were also the Rajya Sabha candidates for Congress - Bharatsinh Solanki and Shaktisinh Gohil.

The idea behind the same was that they needed to get together and strategize as to whether they will be fighting for both the Rajya Sabha seats or will only contest in one of them. On Tuesday morning, the indecision continued. The 64 MLAs of the party who are in Jaipur voted that they will let Sonia Gandhi decide who will contest in the one seat that they are sure of winning as of now.

The two leaders of the party - BK Hariprasad and Rajni Patil - who have been appointed as observers were also present at the venue where the MLAs were kept. Rajiv Satav, who is considered in charge of Congress politics in Gujarat, was also present during the vote. The voting also took place in front of them as Observers who would then tell the party high command - Sonia Gandhi - about the decision to the MLAs.

Internal rift in Gujarat Congress

While the MLAs are in a resort in Jaipur, sources are conveying that all is not well between the party leaders. There is an internal rift between cadres of Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki. While the cadres of Solanki want a ticket for him, the majority sentiment is allegedly in favor of Gohil. There are several WhatsApp forwards sent by Congress members and leaders stating 'Shaktisinh Gohil is a leader who can speak well and represent Gujarat well in Rajya Sabha. He should be in Rajya Sabha'.

On Wednesday, all of the MLAs along with the leaders will be coming back to Ahmedabad. In the evening itself either Gohil or Solanki are likely to withdraw their nomination papers.

