Gujarat Congress Offers 'date Destinations' For Youth In Poll Vow; BJP Fears 'Love Jihad'

Gujarat Congress has promised to create a dating destination in its manifesto for the people of Vadodra when it will be elected to power in the upcoming local body polls. Congress leader Chandrakant Srivastava backed the party's promise on providing a dating destination for the locals of Vadodra citing the need to change with time. The Congress' poll promise has attracted a lot of flak from BJP, with state president Vijay Shah claiming that the move could promote love jihad which the saffron party is firmly against.

Speaking to ANI on the promise to provide a 'dating destination', Congress leader Chandrakant Srivastava said that the promise was printed on the manifesto after deliberations between party leaders and claimed that the present generation would understand the benefit of the promise. The Opposition leader of the Vadodra Municipal Corporation was however unable to answer a query on the pros of the dating destination when asked by a reporter and went to point out the irregularities in the water supply and its management in the hands of the ruling BJP in the municipal corporation. Further, the Congress leader claimed that every decision attracted positive and negative responses and that the decision to provide a dating destination would help generations ahead.

BJP slams Congress' poll promise

Responding to Congress' 'dating destination' poll promise, Gujarat BJP president Vijay Shah termed dating as a Western concept and that it wasn't needed in India. Emphasizing his opinion, the BJP leader said that teens in Western countries lived away from their family after 16 years of age and hence required support thereby promoting the culture of dating. Vijay Shah went on to say that dating wasn't needed in India as people lived in families and had their 'sisters' or other kin members to share their emotions with. The BJP leader went on to make a bizarre claim, saying that dating was completely associated with sex and ruled out the possibility of 'emotional attraction' between individuals dating.

The BJP leader claimed that dating promoted love jihad in the state, explaining that young girls were tricked by men who keep changing their names and finally force the girl to convert to their religion. Vijay Shah pointed out CM Rupani's vow to bring a law against 'Love jihad' in the state in the upcoming Assembly session and remarked that BJP was a party whose values belonged to Hindutva. Further, the BJP alleged that Congress'attempt to mislead the youth via its poll promise and expressed fear in the grand old party going on to make promises related to alcohol, drugs, and other evils in the future.

CM Rupani promises to bring law against 'Love Jihad'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing a public gathering at Tarsali area of Vadodara said that the state government will soon bring a law against 'Love Jihad'. During his public address, Gujarat CM said, "Our BJP government will introduce 'Love Jihad' Act in assembly so that such activities are not tolerated in future." Responding to this the crowd cheered and raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram". If CM Rupani follows through with his announcement Gujarat will become the third state to enact a law to prevent forced conversions after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

