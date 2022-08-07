'Gujarat Congress Will Merge With BJP' Ahead Of State Assembly Polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in Gujarat to campaign for his party for the upcoming Assembly elections, made a massive claim on Sunday suggesting that the Congress is already out of the contest to form the next state government. "Gujarat Congress will merge with Gujarat BJP," Kejriwal claimed.

"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. ILU-ILU (I love you) of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there is 27 years of misrule of the BJP and on the other hand, there is new politics of AAP," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on August 7.

‘Free electricity, more jobs if elected’, Kejriwal promises Gujarat voters

As the Assembly polls in the state approach, the AAP supremo announced some key promises, including providing free electricity and improving the healthcare services of the state. Referring to the benefits enjoyed by the citizens of AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal said that people in these states have recently received electricity bills amounting to zero rupees.

The Delhi CM, while addressing the press conference, said, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

Announcing the benefits for the people of Gujarat on the electricity front, Kejriwal promised 24-hour free power to the citizens and a waive-off of the power bills of last year.

The Delhi CM also promised to provide jobs to the unemployed youth in Gujarat. "The youths here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We had also provided employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month," he said.

‘BJP waived off loans of its friends’: Kejriwal

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal claimed loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore of BJP’s ‘friends’ was waived off. "It should be investigated as to why did BJP take this step and how much money did they give to BJP for charity," he added.

Acknowledging the support from the people of Gujarat towards receiving free services from the government, Kejriwal claimed that when people were asked whether free education, health and electricity should be provided, 99% of the people said that there should be free education, 97% said that there should be free healthcare services and 91% said there should be free electricity.

