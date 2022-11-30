Gujarat Election: From Morbi To Jamnagar North, Here Are 7 Key Constituencies Of Phase 1

Amid intense campaigning by BJP, Congress and AAP, the polling for the first phase of the Gujarat election will take place on Thursday, December 1. There are 788 candidates including 70 women in the fray for the 89 seats spread across 19 districts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions going to the polls. In this phase, BJP and Congress are fielding candidates in all the seats. On the other hand, AAP, BSP and BTP are contesting 88, 57 and 14 seats respectively. 2.39 crore people are eligible to vote at 25,434 polling booths.

Here are 7 key constituencies: