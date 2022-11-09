Gujarat Election Opinion Poll Analysis: Could Unemployment Issue Be Deciding Factor?

As the state of Gujarat is set to go for Assembly polls on December 1 and 5, the P-Marq Opinion Poll predicted a sweeping win for the BJP while the Congress may end up in the sub-40 region. Aam Aadmi Party is likely to make inroads in the state with 9-21 seats.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted between November 2 to November 7 by P-Marq has projected 127-140 seats for the BJP while the Congress is likely to secure 24-36 seats. Notably, in the last assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 111 seats and Congress 60. Thus, comparatively, BJP is all set to considerably improve its tally and the Congress may go further down from the seats won in the last assembly elections in Gujarat.

BJP: Major gains in North Gujarat vis-a-vis 2017

According to the opinion poll, when compared to the 2017 assembly elections, BJP has gained considerable ground in North Gujarat, where the party is likely to win 30-40 seats, where BJP won only 14 seats in 2017. The saffron party may also improve its tally in the Saurashtra - Kutch by a good 17 seats, where the poll predicts the party will emerge victorious in 30-40 seats whereas in 2017, it was only able to win 27 seats. AAP is also predicted to win about 4-11 seats from the region.

The Congress, as per the P-Marq poll, is ceding considerable space to the BJP and AAP too, in the Saurashtra - Kutch region. The grand old party is likely to lose a major chunk of its seats to the ruling party in this region, where it won 30 seats in 2017, however, is likely to get only 7-15 seats as per the poll.

2022 Opinion poll

Party North Gujarat Central Gujarat South Gujarat Saurashtra - Kutch Total BJP 30-40 24-34 24-32 30-40 127-140 INC 8-14 6-12 2-6 7-15 24-36 AAP 2-8 2-6 1-5 4-11 9-21 Others 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 Total 53 40 35 54 182

Performance of incumbent govt rated

As per the opinion poll, over 22% of the people rated the performance of the ruling BJP as ‘Excellent’, while 35% - Good, 32% - Average, 11% - Poor.

The state has kept the BJP in power since 1995 and is one of the strongest party bastions in the country. It is also the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah. Moreover, the party has a strong organisation base in the state right upto the booth level.

The BJP as in other states is backing itself on the concept of ‘Double-engine’ growth and the development initiatives in the state. Additionally Home Minister Amit Shah known to be the ‘election master strategist’ is personally anchoring the election strategy.

The survey participants also seemed to be happy with the performance of the central government. When asked ‘How do you rate the performance of PM Modi and the central government?’, 29% felt the performance was ‘Excellent’, 38% - Good, 23% - Average and 10% - Poor.

Notably, Congress has announced and promised ₹500 LPG cylinder, 10 lakh jobs to youth, farmer's loan waiver up to 3 lakh in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

Excellent 22% Good 35% Average 32% Poor 11% Total 100%

What's the biggest issue?

However, the survey findings also pointed towards the people’s dissatisfaction towards the employment scenario in the state and also on the development front wherein 29% respondents stated Unemployment is the biggest issue in Gujarat however 34% said ‘Development of the state’ is the biggest issue.

Bad performance of the government 22% Unemployment 29% Law and order 10% Development of the state 34% Any other 5% Total 100%

Morbi bridge collapse a no-issue

After the recent collapse of the bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi, there was speculation it will affect BJP’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections however in the P-Marq Opinion Poll, when asked, ‘Is the Morbi bridge collapse a big issue in the coming elections?’, 52% said No, 14% - Yes, 34% - Can’t say.

Also when asked, ‘Will Morbi bridge collapse negatively affect BJP’s chances?’, 53% said No, 11% - Yes and 36% - Can’t say.

A sizable number of respondents in the survey backed the notion of the likelihood of the government’s promise on the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) helping the BJP. 44% said Yes, 29% - No, 27% - Can’t say.

On the issue of AAP leader Gopal Italia’s personal comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, when asked, ‘Has Gopal Italia’s comments on the PM affected AAP’s chances?’, 62% respondents said Yes, 22% - No and 16% - Can’t say.

Poll scenario in Gujarat

BJP has remained undefeated in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, Congress' prospects were emboldened by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party ended up with a decent 77 seats. In a surprise move by the BJP national brass on September 11, 2021, it asked Vijay Rupani to tender his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister. An engineer, he was on the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, as a chairman.

Post the 2017 elections, due to a number of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP is putting all its weight and time in a bid to make inroads with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann actively campaigning, Congress has retained its focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which isn't even passing through Gujarat.

