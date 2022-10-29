Kejriwal Hits Out At BJP Over Changing Multiple CMs In Gujarat: 'You Didn't Ask...'

In a bid to win the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, October 29, announced that they will be fighting the assembly polls with the Chief Ministerial face and accordingly, they are running a campaign for the face of CM, asking for suggestions from the people. Announcing this, the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP by accusing the saffron party of changing the Chief Ministers by sitting from Delhi without listening to people.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Gujarat's Surat, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, we ask the people of Gujarat to tell us who they want as their next CM." The AAP chief launched numbers and an Email ID, where people can suggest the name of the CM that they want. He said that people could send their suggestions by 05:00 PM on November 3. "Whatever will be the result, we will announce it on November 4 to the people of Gujarat," Kejriwal said.

अब Gujarat चुनेगा अपना अगला AAP का CM!



Gujarat के लोग बताएं कि उनका अगला CM कौन हो—



📞6357 000 360

पर SMS/WhatsApp/Voice Message से



📧aapnocm@gmail.com

पर E-mail करके



3 Nov शाम 5 बजे तक सुझाव लिए जाएँगे

4 Nov को हम नतीजे Announce करेंगे



—CM @ArvindKejriwal #EkMokoKejriwalNe pic.twitter.com/ZsbLUNJdpd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 29, 2022

Kejriwal took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for removing Vijay Rupani as the CM of Gujarat and accused the saffron party of changing the chief minister from Delhi. “We live in a democracy. In a democracy, people decide who will be the CM. You did not ask the people of Gujarat about Vijaya Rupani if should be the CM… You did not ask about Bhupendra Patel… We don’t do like this in AAP," the Delhi CM said in Surat.

Recalling Punjab elections, he added, "During the Punjab polls, we asked the people who the CM should be. An overwhelming majority of people wanted Bhagwant Mann to be the CM. Thus, we announced Bhagwant Mann as the CM face per the people's wish". Kejriwal claimed that AAP will form the government in Gujarat. "There is an atmosphere in the whole of Gujarat that AAP is coming to power in the state," he opined.

The party is also likely to contest all 182 assembly seats as well. It is pertinent to mention that Delhi CM Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had earlier spoken about declaring a CM face for the party in the elections.

Notably, an internal tussle between top AAP Gujarat leaders--Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italiya is also expected to arise over the party's face as the CM. The Kejriwal party has declared they will be seeking opinions from the party's ground-level cadre as well over the Chief Minister's face. AAP had made promises to both-- Gadhvi and Italiya separately before they joined the party that they will be the party's face of CM in Gujarat.

AAP eyes inroads in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP seeks to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolve around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.

Earlier on Friday, the Kejriwal-led party announced its list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Notably, it is the seventh list which takes the total number of candidates announced to contest Gujarat elections to 86 so far.