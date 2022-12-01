Gujarat Elections: PM Modi Urges People To Break BJP's Past Records Of Victory In State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 1, said that the people of Gujarat have decided to put their faith in the BJP government to speed up the development work in the state.

Addressing a rally at Bodeli in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur for the second phase of the assembly elections, PM Modi said, "In a democracy, the people are the high command. People’s aspirations and expectations are commands to me."

Lashing out at Congress, PM said, "For years, decades, Congress has been saying only one thing ‘Garibi Hatao’. Congress’ only work is to give promises, make slogans, and put dirt in people’s eyes. This is why, poverty did not go away, but it grew. They did not fulfil the basic needs of the common man. Under Congress’ rule, our poor and tribals became reclusive. They did the nationalisation of the banks but never opened their doors to the poor."

The Prime Minister urged people to break BJP's victory record this time. "The atmosphere is one-sided. But I urge you to break all the BJP's past records (of victory) this time," PM Modi said.

He lauded the BJP government, saying it worked to empower the poor. “We also worked for women’s empowerment. We also focused on empowering tribal people," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that no one has to worry about the cost of medical treatment because of the Aayushman Bharat scheme. “Do not worry about the money, your son (PM Modi) is sitting in Delhi and worries about you,” the Prime Minister said in a rally at Chhota Udepur. "When the pandemic hit the nation, your son provided free ration to the poor families," he added.

'We have to teach Congress a lesson': PM Modi in rally at Gujarat's Kalol

Earlier while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Kalol, PM Modi slammed the Congress party over Mallikarjun Kharge's remark wherein the new Congress chief called PM Modi 'Raavan'.

"I respect Kharge Ji. He will say what he has been told to say. Congress party doesn't know that this is Ram Bhakts' Gujarat. On this land of 'Rambhakts', they were asked to say, 'Modi ji 100 maatha wala Raavan'... I am not amazed at Congress saying bad things about me. I am amazed that even after saying so many bad things, neither the Congress party nor its leaders have ever felt remorse or sad about it. Speaking bad about Modi, the PM of this country, they feel is their right," PM Modi said.

There is a competition in Congress on who says more bad words for Modi...We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for "Lotus" on the 5th (second phase of Gujarat elections): PM Narendra Modi in Kalol, Panchmahal#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/0CCCRRohsQ — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Adding further, he said, "If they believed in democracy, they would have never gone to this level. They believe in one family and not democracy. They can do anything to please that one family and that family is everything to them, not democracy. There is a competition in Congress on who says more bad words for Modi...We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for 'Lotus' on the 5th (second phase of Gujarat elections)," PM Modi said. Notably, earlier on Monday, Kharge heap insults on PM Modi comparing him to 'Raavan'.