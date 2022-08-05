Gujarat Elections: Senior Leaders Raju Parmar & Naresh Raval Dump Congress; To Join BJP

In another blow for Congress ahead of the Gujarat elections, senior leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval resigned from the primary membership of the party. Having served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1988 to 2006, Parmar lost to BJP's Kirit Solanki in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Ahmedabad West by a margin of 3,21,546 votes. On the other hand, Naresh Raval is a former MLA who was the Minister of State for Home in the Congress government led by Chimanbhai Patel. Speaking to the media in Gandhinagar, Raval revealed that he and Parmar will join BJP on August 17.

Naresh Raval was quoted as saying by PTI, “I and Raju Parmar have decided to resign from Congress. We will join BJP at a function on August 17. Many of our supporters will also join the BJP on that day". Elaborating on the reasons for leaving Congress, he added, “I had many bitter experiences in the party in the last ten years. The party now lacks teamwork. Leaders make decisions without any internal discussion and make others feel inferior. I also experienced betrayal". He also claimed that the Sonia Gandhi-led party's support has gone down drastically compared to the 2017 election.

Congress leaders Raju Parmar & Nareshbhai Rawal resign from the party's primary membership along with all other party posts. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

While BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though rumours suggested that Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats.