Gujarat Jolt For Congress Ex-MLA Mahendrasinh Bariya Set To Join BJP

In a breaking development, a big blow has been dealt to the Congress party in Gujarat as ex-MLA Mahendrasinh Bariya is now likely to join the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Mahendrasinh Bariya, after being a part of the party for over 25 years, sent his resignation letter to the Congress National President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, citing internal dissension and family policy as the reason for his decision. Bariya is likely to join the BJP in the presence of CR Patil, on Monday, August 22.

This is not the first time Congress leaders have jumped ship to join the BJP in Gujarat. Interestingly all those who have decided to make a switch have cited issues, directly or indirectly, with the leadership and the vision of the Congress party.

Senior Congress leaders dump Congress

Earlier at the beginning of August, senior Congress leaders like Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval resigned from the primary membership of the party. Having served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1988 to 2006, Parmar lost to BJP's Kirit Solanki in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Ahmedabad West by a margin of 3,21,546 votes. On the other hand, Naresh Raval is a former MLA who was the Minister of State for Home in the Congress government led by Chimanbhai Patel. Both Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval joined the BJP on August 17.

Politician and social activist Hardik Patel had also joined the saffron party in June, just days after dumping the Congress party. Accusing Congress of constantly working against the interests of the nation and society despite several attempts to steer the party in the right direction, he stressed that the country required an alternative that thinks about the future.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats.