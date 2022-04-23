Gujarat: Eyeing Assembly Polls, BJP State Chief Asks Workers To Work Non-stop For 6 Months

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Gujarat slated for the end of 2022, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief has called upon the party workers to operate non-stop for the next six months from May 4. May 1 is a public holiday and a decision has been taken not to schedule any programmes from May 1 to 4. However, the party workers have been asked to work without a break from May 4 until the elections.

Gujarat Party chief CR Patil talking to ANI said, "We want our party cadre to be energised and that is one of the reasons we have decided that May 1 being a public holiday we have decided not to hold any programs from May 1 to 4. This will be the only break that the party workers will get ahead of the poll battle for Gujarat."

Notable national, international leaders visit poll-bound Gujarat

Flagging off the election campaign in Gujarat, the stage was set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two visits to the state in the past two months and more visits are planned in the forthcoming months. Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the elected member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, had also visited the poll-bound state. BJP President JP Nadda is also expected to visit the state in the next fortnight or so to gear up the party workers for the assembly elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gujarat, in the past few days, has witnessed visits not only from state and central leaders but also from heads of state from Mauritius - PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited the state for various programmes.

Gujarat - a bastion of ruling BJP

BJP is now eyeing a record sixth term in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the longest-serving CM of the state for a record 12 years. BJP, in September 2021, did a major overhaul in the state cabinet by replacing Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel as the CM and also replacing many cabinet ministers in the state.

IMAGE : FACEBOOK / @C R PATIL