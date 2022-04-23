Gujarat: Fmr All India Professional Congress chief set to join AAP

Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Gujarat Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday and said he will join the latter's party with around ten Congress office-bearers and 300 workers.

Gadhvi, a chartered accountant and former president of All India Professional Congress, met Kejriwal in New Delhi along the Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi.

The Congress leadership lacked strong determination to form a government in Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for almost three decades now, and this had demoralized party workers who have been working very hard at the ground level, Kailash Gadhvi claimed.

Incidentally, Kailash Gadhvi is moving to AAP at a time when Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been making the Congress leadership uneasy by praising the ruling BJP. PTI KA BNM BNM

