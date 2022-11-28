Last Updated:

Gujarat: Former BJP Minister Jaynarayan Vyas Joins Congress In Presence Of Party President Mallikarjun Kharge

Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Congress

Image: ANI


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also welcomed Vyas into the party.

Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

He resigned from the BJP on November 5.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5. PTI KA PD GK GK

First Published:
