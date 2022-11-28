Gujarat: Former BJP Minister Jaynarayan Vyas Joins Congress In Presence Of Party President Mallikarjun Kharge

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad.
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also welcomed Vyas into the party.
Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.
He resigned from the BJP on November 5.
Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5. PTI KA PD GK GK
