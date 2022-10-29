Gujarat Govt Confirms Big UCC Move, Panel To Be Formed For Implementation

The Gujarat government, on October 29, confirmed plans to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and announced that a committee will be formed for the same. Earlier, Republic had informed that the UCC announcement would be made during the course of the day.

The UCC, mentioned in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", irrespective of their religion, gender or sexual orientation.

"The state cabinet today took an important decision to prepare a draft and to check the necessity of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat, decided to constitute a high-level committee, in the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/High Court judge", Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

રાજ્યમાં સમાન સીવીલ કોડ (Uniform Civil Code)ની આવશ્યકતા ચકાસવા તથા આ કોડ માટેનો મુસદ્દો તૈયાર કરવા સુપ્રિમ કોર્ટ/હાઇકોર્ટના નિવૃત્ત ન્યાયાધીશશ્રીની અધ્યક્ષતામાં ઉચ્ચકક્ષાની સમિતિની રચના કરવાનો મહત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય આજે રાજ્ય મંત્રીમંડળની બેઠકમાં લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 29, 2022

During a press conference, BJP leader and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi called the formation of a panel "a historic decision in the cabinet meeting". It is worth noting that the decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, scheduled for December this year.

#LIVE | Gujarat govt confirms UCC move, to form panel for implementation.



Watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/JJjGbCmwm6 — Republic (@republic) October 29, 2022

Speaking to Republic, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala said, “Whatever has happened in Uttarakhand, a committee will be formed on the same lines under the chairmanship of a retired High Court Judge”.

“The number of members and the operational time span will also be the same and the state government will proceed on the recommendations of the Chairman”, he added.

When asked how would the government tackle the legalities associated with the UCC, Rupala said, “That is why the judge has been appointed. He would recommend these are the answers and solution and the government will work on the same directions”.

Responding to the attacks from the opposition parties for introducing UCC ahead of state elections, Rupala said this is because they have no other agenda and arguments left against the Gujarat government and the BJP.

“This is why whenever there is a good work, they link it with polarisation. When the public is willingly coming forward to support the BJP enthusiastically, then why are they commenting and calling the government’s decision polarisation?"