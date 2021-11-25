Gujarat Govt Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claim Of 3 Lakh COVID Deaths; Calls It 'baseless'

The BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi's claim that 3 lakh people died due to COVID-19 against the official tally of 10,000. The government said that this was his attempt to misguide people and malign the state. Gujarat Education Minister and government's spokesperson Jitu Vaghani challenged Rahul Gandhi to comment on the same on states where the Congress is in power.

Minister Vaghani said while responding to the remarks that there is a difference between people who succumbed to COVID-19 and deaths occurring due to other ailments during the pandemic period. He said, “Rahul Gandhi's allegation that 3 lakh people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Gujarat is baseless and unfounded. We condemn such attempts to malign Gujarat. This is being done by the Congress as part of their agenda to incite people and create panic among the masses through falsehood." As per the Minister, the official number of deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19 is 10,092 and not 3 lakh as claimed by Rahul Gandhi.

He continued, "Rahul Gandhi should answer before the media and declare that official figures of the Congress-ruled states were also fabricated. I condemn Rahul Gandhi's attempt to misguide people as he showed deaths due to other illnesses during the pandemic as deaths due to coronavirus.” He further added that the case regarding the compensation to families of COVID-19 victims is still pending before the Supreme Court. He also said that the Gujarat government issued death certificates for those who passed away during the pandemic as per the guidelines of the WHO and the Health Department.

Rahul Gandhi’s address to people who lost family members due to COVID

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of families, who lost their family members due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, speaking against the government that they did not receive timely help. In the video, Rahul Gandhi said that the families did not get a hospital bed or a ventilator. He further added that the government claims that only 10,000-odd patients have died due to COVID-19, but more than "three lakh people have died. " He said that the party did a door-to-door survey to find this figure. He claimed, “The official tally says 10,000 people died due to COVID-19, but the truth is three lakh (succumbed)." Rahul Gandhi said Congress wants the government to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of people who have died due to the infection in the country.

