Gujarat HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Plea To Stay His Conviction In Modi Surname Case

In a major blow to Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the Surat Sessions Court's decision and refused to stay the disqualified Congress MP’s conviction in the defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark. The Gujarat HC, while announcing its verdict, stated that the trial court's conviction order was appropriate and there was no need for intervention. The court also highlighted that Rahul Gandhi has multiple pending criminal cases, with at least 10 such cases currently against him.

"At least 10 criminal cases are pending against him. Even after the present case, some more cases were filed against him. One such is filed by the grandson of Veer Savarkar. In any way, the conviction would not result in any injustice. The conviction is just and proper. There is no need to interfere with the said order. Therefore, the application is dismissed," the Gujarat High Court said in its verdict.

As a result of this ruling, his prospects of contesting elections or seeking the revocation of his suspension as a Member of Parliament (MP) of the Lok Sabha have been put on hold. However, he retains the option to appeal the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

Big setback to Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, on March 23, a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail for criminal defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi in 2019. Following the conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Rahul Gandhi had then approached the sessions court in Surat, seeking a stay on the conviction. However, on April 20, while granting him bail, the sessions court declined to stay the conviction. Subsequently, Gandhi took his plea to the Gujarat High Court.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by Purnesh Modi, who took offence to his statement questioning why individuals with the surname "Modi" were often associated with wrongdoing. The controversial remark was made during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019.