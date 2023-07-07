Gujarat HC Verdict On Rahul Gandhi's Plea Today; High Drama To Unfold In Delhi?

As the Gujarat High Court gets ready to deliver its verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary has called all the party workers to gather in large numbers at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, situated at 24, Akbar Road.

Rahul Gandhi has moved the High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname” criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two-year jail by a Surat court. The plea will be produced before Justice Hemant Prachachak, who had earlier heard the petition in April and May.

On March 23, a Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his remark "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during a political rally in Karnataka's Kolar. After conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act as he was sentenced to two years in jail.

High-octane drama if verdict is not in Rahul's favour?

The outcome of the Gujarat High Court's decision is likely to have significant implications for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. If the verdict upholds Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, it may lead to a significant reshuffling of the party's leadership and a re-evaluation of its political strategy. On the other hand, if the court stays his conviction, it will provide momentary relief and boost the party's morale.

The announcement of the verdict will not only determine Rahul Gandhi's political future but will also have broader implications for the Congress' internal dynamics and how it prepares for the state polls later in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.