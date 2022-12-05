Gujarat Home Minister Tears Into AAP & Kejriwal As Exit Poll Predicts Big BJP Election Win

Soon after the exit polls predicted a massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the crucial Gujarat Assembly elections, the state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi spoke to Republic and asserted his confidence in the saffron party's victory in the state. Maintaining that the 'lotus will again bloom in the state', the Gujarat Home Minister slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for using the state's youth for his benefit.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sanghavi said, "The BJP is creating a history of relationship in Gujarat Assembly elections. The saffron party and the people of the state will jointly form a government in the state this time. We have seen the exit polls and lotus will definitely blossom in the state of Gujarat."

"PM Modi is the second name of courage and victory. The BJP fought this election on the promise of development and trust. BJP's victory this time as well is guaranteed. The party will again come with a majority. BJP will win on all seats in Surat."

Tearing into Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the Gujarat Home Minister said, "I was deeply saddened when I came to know that the AAP convenor Kejriwal disrespected two of his party members and asked them to resign as soon as the elections for Phase 1 for the Gujarat elections got over. Kejriwal used the youths of Gujarat."

Ending speculations on him being te next Chief Minister of Gujarat, Sanghavi said, "I am a simple karyakarta of BJP. I have worked with many senior leaders of the party. I am looking forward to working with Vijay Rupani Bhai in the coming years as his soldier. I am looking forward to work with for the development and people of Gujarat."

#LIVE | BJP leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi speaks to Republic after @pmarq_ Exit Poll projects massive win for BJP; Tune in here - https://t.co/za2VLiJ3Z9 pic.twitter.com/5WABCMCu8E — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022

BJP asserts confidence

Asserting confidence in BJP's massive win, the party's spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told Republic TV, "What your exit polls are saying I am pretty sure that the actual results will be much more in favour of the BJP and the party will register a massive win. After 27 years, the people of Gujarat are still saying that we have full trust in BJP and the party is our first and foremost choice."

"The word anti-incumbency has been widely used in teh recent five years. But nobody could change the government formed by the saffron party in various states, but the government's belonging to Congress and other parties definitely changed," he added.

PMARQ projects big win for BJP

As the voting for the Gujarat Assembly polls got concluded on Monday, the Republic PMARQ Exit Poll predicted that the BJP will retain its bastion and will register a massive win with a two-third majority. According to the exit poll prediction, BJP is likely to win nearly 128-148 seats in the Gujarat Assembly against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Notably, Congress is likely to settle for only 30-42 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever and might bag 2-10 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates of smaller parties like AIMIM are projected to get 0-3 seats.