Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Kejriwal Questions 'who Is Selling Liquor If This Is A Dry State?'

With the Gujarat hooch tragedy in focus, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the government in the state on Tuesday. Kejriwal highlighted how Gujarat was a dry state and asked how in spite of that, liquor was being sold openly in the districts.

"Who is benefitting from this? This is not the first time in Gujarat. Why is the govt not looking after this, or is there some conspiracy behind this?’ Kejriwal further asked.With assembly elections due later this year in Gujarat, the national convenor of the AAP visited the state.

Gujarat hooch tragedy

A release from the government of Gujarat informed that after several people in Ahmedabad and Botad districts fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, they were admitted to hospitals. In Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad civil hospitals, as many as 51 people are still under treatment. On the other hand, the death toll has mounted to 30. “In the investigation so far, the deaths appear to have been caused by consumption of the poisonous chemical spiked liquid,” the government release further informed

While a meeting of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel is impending, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has announced a three-member committee, headed by IGP Subhash Trivedi. The SIT, comprising the Director of Gujarat's Forensic Science Laboratory HP Sanghvi and IAS MA Gandhi, has been asked to submit a report within three days after inquiring into the reasons for the incident.

So far, three FIRs have been registered in connection to the incident, one each in Barwala, Ranpur of Botad district and one in Ahmedabad district. In the FIRs, 14 people have been booked under IPC sections 302 ( (murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit offence) among others.