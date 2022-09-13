Gujarat Inks Rs 1.54 Lakh Crore Deal To Set Up Semi-conductor Plant, PM Modi Hails Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 13, expressed happiness over Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat Government signing an MoU of ₹ 1.54 lakh crore for the manufacture of semiconductor and display fab. PM Modi also highlighted that the investment will create a significant impact to boost the economy and jobs while also helping in creating a huge ecosystem for ancillary industries and thereby helping MSMEs.

Replying to a tweet by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“This MoU is an important step accelerating India’s semi-conductor manufacturing ambitions. The investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore will create a significant impact to boost economy and jobs. This will also create a huge ecosystem for ancillary industries and help our MSMEs.”

Gujarat signs MoU of ₹ 1.54 lakh crore for manufacture of semiconductor and display fab

Earlier, after signing the MoU, the Gujarat CM had said, "I am happy to inform that in the direction of realising Prime Minister's resolve to make India self-reliant in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, Gujarat has taken the initiative and signed ₹ 1.54 lakh crore MoU with Vedanta-Foxconn Group for manufacturing semiconductor and display fab in the state."

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी है कि मान. प्रधानमंत्रीजी के भारत को सेमीकंडक्टर निर्माण क्षेत्र में आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के संकल्प को साकार करने की दिशा में गुजरात ने पहल कर राज्य में सेमीकंडक्टर व डिस्प्ले फेब निर्माण के लिए वेदांता-फॉक्सकॉन ग्रुप के साथ ₹१.५४ लाख करोड़ के MoU किए हैं। pic.twitter.com/vTidieaXbS — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) September 13, 2022

CM Patel added, "Under this important MoU concluded in the presence of the Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, this will be the biggest investment in the semiconductor sector in the states of the country, which will provide employment opportunities to an estimated 1 lakh youth of the state."

The Gujarat CM added that the state has become a policy-driven state and recently launched Dedicated Semiconductor Policy. "This MoU will further boost investment in this sector by strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem of Gujarat," he added.