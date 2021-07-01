Gujarat: Isudan Gadhvi's Convoy Allegedly Attacked In Junagarh, AAP Claims BJP's Role

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi's convoy on Thursday was allegedly attacked during his Jan Samvad Yatra in Gujarat's Junagadh. AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of attacking the convoy. The party also alleged that 10 volunteers of the AAP were injured in this attack and that 6-7 vehicles in the convoy have been targeted.

The AAP said, "A convoy of vehicles carrying AAP leaders Isudan Gadhvi, Pravin Ram, Mahesh Sawani and others was attacked on Wednesday evening in Junagadh where they had organized `Jan Samvad Yatra' "

AAP leader Mahesh Savani, who was present in the same convoy, said that he had never seen such an attack in his life and he was saved by luck. Soon after the incident, many AAP workers reached the Vishwadar police station and demonstrated there. It has been alleged by AAP that more than 70 BJP goons attacked AAP leaders for their supports. In a tweet, the party said that the growing strength of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat has scared the BJP.

Reacting to the alleged attack, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "If people like Isudan and Mahesh Bhai are being attacked openly in Gujarat then no one is safe in Gujarat. This violence is your anger, your defeat. Win the hearts of people by giving them good facilities, don't scare them by attacking the opposition. These people are not afraid."

अगर इशुदान और महेश भाई जैसे लोगों पर गुजरात में खुलेआम हमला हो रहा है तो तो गुजरात में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं है



ये हिंसा आपकी बौखलाहट है, आपकी हार है



लोगों को अच्छी सहूलियतें देकर उनका दिल जीतिए, विपक्ष पर हमले कराकर उन्हें डराइए मत। ये लोग डरने वाले नहीं। https://t.co/HcSZ25PzHd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 30, 2021

"I have spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and requested him to register an FIR in this matter and arrest the accused. I have also demanded strict action against the accused so that AAP leaders and workers can get security," Kejriwal added in another tweet.

Spoke to Vijay Rupani ji.



Urged him to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers. https://t.co/BoZ8QDdthu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 30, 2021

BJP denies allegations by AAP

While speaking to reporters, the BJP's district president Kirit Patel said, "The BJP has nothing to do with this, none of our party workers are involved in this. A group of people from an organization were protesting against the AAP with placards on the road. When the convoy reached them, some AAP members in the cars abused them, after which they got agitated and a clash followed. Our party has nothing to do with this."

Gujarat Polls

On June 14, kicking off an extremely early campaign for the Gujarat polls in 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had visited Ahmedabad, declaring that AAP will contest on all 182 seats. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal promised free electricity, better medical and health infrastructure to the people of Gujarat. He had also welcomed veteran journalist Isudhan Gadhvi into AAP. Currently, BJP has an ironclad majority of 112 MLAs and has been ruled the state for 27 years.