'Gujarat Ke Kabootar': Congress Politicises Pigeons Aboard Ahmedabad Flight; Attacks BJP

Amid news of pigeons onboard Go Air flight due for departure from Ahmedabad airport delaying said flight by 30 minutes, Congress has made a sarcastic remark on BJP over the bizarre incident. Chhattisgarh Congress in a veiled dig at BJP took to Twitter to say, “The pigeons of Gujarat are nowadays attempting to barge in everywhere. But every time, they are being driven from everywhere.”

गुजरात के "कबूतर" आजकल हर जगह घुसने के प्रयास में हैं।



लेकिन हर बार, हर जगह से खदेड़े जा रहे हैं। https://t.co/XDBZrPjtnu — INC Chhattisgarh (@INCChhattisgarh) February 29, 2020

Congress has clearly made a remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hails from Gujarat, as also Home Minister Amit Shah. The tweet seems to be in the context of the states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which had BJP-led governments but are now governed by Congress. Rajasthan assembly election of 2018 saw BJP's Vasundhara Raje defeated by Congress with Ashok Gehlot taking over as Chief Minister. Madhya Pradesh assembly election of 2018 witnessed the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP losing to Congress with Kamal Nath taking over as Chief Minister. Chhattisgarh also saw the incumbent Raman Singh of BJP losing to Bhupesh Baghel of Congress.

Additionally, the comparison of Modi and Shah with animals in such a manner is not new. Before the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had also made a derogatory analogy, and promised to chase them out of the state. However, the end result saw the BJP storming to power in the state instead.

The pigeon incident

A bizarre incident occurred on Friday when the boarded passengers found a pigeon inside the Jaipur bound GoAir flight G8 702 which was about to take off from Ahmedabad airport. The pigeon was hidden in the baggage shelves. The passengers were left amazed after spotting the pigeon.

Some passengers were heard jovially saying that the bird be given a boarding pass while the pigeon flew within the flight trying to find an escape route amid the mounting ruckus. Later, the crew members opened the doors of the flight and managed to push the pigeon out. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to the ruckus.

In its statement on the incident, GoAir revealed that there had, indeed, been two pigeons.

