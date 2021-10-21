Gujarat Leaders To Meet Rahul Gandhi As Congress Seeks New PCC Chief Ahead Of Polls

Gujarat Congress leaders are set to meet with party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday, October 22, to discuss the new face of the state's Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), according to ANI sources. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani resigned from their positions more than six months ago.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat PCC was dissolved in October of this year. "The vacancies in the party's state unit need to be filled as the Assembly polls are due next year in the state," ANI reported, quoting a source.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently appointed Raghu Sharma to lead Gujarat following the death of Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav in May 2021 due to post-COVID-19 complications. "The party is facing defeats in the local body polls and other opposition parties are emerging as a challenge for Congress in Opposition. In the current scenario, the meeting will be attended by senior leaders of the state and AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma," sources added.

Hardik Patel, the current Working President of the Gujarat Congress, and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil are the "front runners" for the position of Gujarat PCC chief, according to ANI sources. The final decision, however, would be made by the High Command following consultation with all stakeholders, they added.

Congress to appoint new Gujarat PCC chief: Report

Hardik Patel is from the Patidar community, which was once a stronghold of the BJP's vote bank. Patel rose to prominence following the Patidar Movement, whereas Gohil, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha by the party, is a close aide of the Gandhi family. Gujarat is a key state where there is a one-on-one battle between the ruling BJP, which has been in power for nearly two decades, and the Congress.

The Congress party fought the BJP hard in the last Assembly elections, but it was unable to overturn the administration. As a result, the party needs a strong face to be fielded this time to cash in on the state's anti-incumbency. The state Assembly elections are fixed for the first half of 2022.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI