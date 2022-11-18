'Gujarat Ma Modi Che’: Ravi Kishan Sounds BJP's Poll Bugle With Gujarati-Bhojpuri Rap Song

As political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, BJP has released a new promotional song for the poll campaign. Renowned singer and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan composed a Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song--‘Gujarat Ma Modi Che’ and released it on November 18.

BJP releases song ahead of Gujarat polls

Taking to Twitter, the Bhojpuri actor shared the official poster of the song with the text 'Bhaiya Ho, Gujarat Ma Modi Che' with the party 'Lotus' symbol inside the state's map. The poster also comprised images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ravi Kishan, and in the background the Statue of Unity can be seen.

The song is sung by Ravi Kishan, written by Mrutyunjay and music by Munna Mishra.

'Gujarat Ma Modi Che' song explains the development work done in the state under the BJP government and leadership of PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel. The song highlights that in Gujarat, employment, electricity, and water supply are abundant. It also highlights PM Modi's honesty, his policies against corruption, nepotism, and his Gandhian Ideologies. It also talks about Gujarat's heritage & icons, like Sardar Patel, Somnath, Dwarka, Narmada, Sabarmati river, and Kutch and showcases all the development projects like-- AIIMS, Vande Bharat express, etc.

The song also took a dig at opposition parties Congress and AAP stating that they have no chance in the upcoming polls as there is a wave for BJP in the state.

Announcement ‼️

Link - https://t.co/YXsjXORWkf



गुजरात मा प्रेम छै कारण की गुजरात मा मोदी छै !!

Official Video is Out Now 🤞🏻🕉️ Check Ravi Kishan Official YouTube channel for full song! Go show some love & support@PMOIndia @BJPCentralMedia #bhupendrapatel #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/bkQP7yHxbI — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 18, 2022

This is not the first time Ravi Kishan has released a promotional song for the BJP ahead of polls. Earlier, before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Ravi Kishan released a Bhojpuri rap song 'UP Mein Sab Ba' which highlighted the development work done in the state under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Here's the 'Gujarat Ma Modi Che’ song:-