Gujarat: Man dies in scuffle between two groups at temple in Vadodara

A man died in a scuffle between two groups at a temple in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Swaminarayan temple at Chhani locality of the city, where two groups clashed in a dispute over the management of the temple, an official said.

"As per preliminary investigation, one Dinesh Vankar died while offering prayers at Swaminarayan temple. The deceased was shifted to the hospital where post-mortem will be conducted. Further action will be taken after ascertaining the cause of death," assistant commissioner of police DJ Chavda said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the police are examining the footage to probe the matter, he said.

People present in the temple told media persons that a group of people were trying to change the temple lock of the temple when another group tried to stop them. In the ensuing scuffle, the man fell and died.

People claimed that a group had illegally occupied the temple, and the matter was earlier taken to the court, police and district administration.

A case of land grabbing was also filed in the collectorate three months ago, they claimed.

Lalitbhai Parmar, a member of the group to which the deceased belonged, said there is groupism in the management of the temple, and the matter was taken to the court and district collector in the past.