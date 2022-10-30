Gujarat Minister Accuses AAP Of Sending Black Money To State Through Hawala Ahead Of Polls

Gujarat Minister of State for Home and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harsh Sanghavi has made a huge claim ahead of the state assembly election, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of sending "black money" to the state through Hawala and Angadia.

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Black money sent by AAP to Gujarat through Hawala and 'Angadia' from Delhi, Punjab, and other means. This money has been caught in Bardoli, Ahmedabad and other places."Adding further he said, "Their (AAP) Bardoli candidate has accepted that this money has come from Delhi AAP's office. He received the cash through Angadia... Through this, they want to spread unrest in Gujarat. From where has this money come? This question should be asked from leaders of the AAP party."

#BREAKING | Big claim by Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi. The leader accuses AAP of 'sending money through hawala route' to Gujarat ahead of the polls. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/nSCUZccZgy — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

AAP seeks public opinion on Gujarat CM's face

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, October 29, announced a campaign to select the name of its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinion given by the people of the state.

"To know the opinion of the public, we are releasing a number - 6357000 360. You can send SMS, WhatsApp messages, and leave voice messages. We are also releasing e-mail - aapnocm@gmail.com," Kejriwal said, adding that the responses can be sent by 5 pm on November 3, and the announcement of the results will take place the next day, i.e., November 4.

He also attacked the ruling BJP for replacing former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel and said it was done without asking the people of the state. “We live in a democracy. In a democracy, people decide who will be the CM. You did not ask the people of Gujarat about Vijaya Rupani if should be the CM… You did not ask about Bhupendra Patel… We don’t do like this in AAP," the Delhi CM said in Surat.

AAP eyes inroads in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP seeks to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolve around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.

Earlier on Friday, the Kejriwal-led party announced its list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Notably, it is the seventh list which takes the total number of candidates announced to contest Gujarat elections to 86 so far.