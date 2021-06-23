Gujarat Minister Says Non-implementation Of Govt Policies Led To Fishermen Suffering

Several days after the nation was hit by devastating cyclone 'Tauktae,' Gujarat's Minister for Fisheries, Parshottambhai Solanki on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over Government policies. The Minister alleged that the 105 crore relief package announced by the Government after cyclone Tauktae is poorly implemented. The fishermen community is facing difficulties for the past 15 years, claimed Solanki.

The state minister also added that Gujarat Government is also not providing proper help but Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has assured to put efforts for the community.

"The fishermen community is facing difficulties for the past 15 years, and not getting much help from the Vijay Rupani government. However, the chief minister has assured me that work will be done for this community. A number of people I met from the fishermen community have expressed dissatisfaction over the government's policies for them, but there are limitations of government as well," said Solanki.

Parasottambhai Solanki had conducted a meeting on Tuesday regarding the issues of fishermen and gave instructions for immediate resolution for them.

The state fisheries' minister further added that he understands Government's issues and so he has taken the responsibility as far as possible. Adding a solution to the problem, the minister mentioned that Government should increase the relief package announced after the cyclone. According to Parshottambhai Solanki, the government is working and good work is also being done but not as much as required.

Gujarat Government's 105 crore relief package

After cyclone Tauktae left devastating effects in the state, the Government announced a relief package of Rs 105 crore for fishermen affected by cyclone Tauktae to help them recover from the severe damage in the state's coastal belt. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had taken the decision on the relief package after reviewing the situation during a meeting. As part of the package, the state government had decided to pay a collective amount of Rs 25 crore to the affected fishermen to compensate for the damage caused to over 1,000 small and large-sized boats.

Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae hit the Gujarat coast on May 17 night with a very high wind speed of about 220 kmph. It caused major damage to anchored boats, fishing nets, trawlers and marine infrastructure at Jafrabad, Rajula, Saiyad Rajpara, Shiyal Bet and Nava Bandar ports of the state, the release said, adding that houses of fishermen were also damaged in the cyclone.

