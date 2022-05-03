Gujarat: MLA Ashwin Kotwal Resigns From Congress Ahead Of Polls, To Join BJP Today

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress has faced a major blow as the Khedbrahma MLA Ashvin Kotwal resigned from the party. The former Gujarat Congress MLA is now set to join the BJP in the coming hours. Tribal leader Kotwal had been dissatisfied with the Congress party for some time now. The leader made the decision to switch sides after the party failed to offer him the post of Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Earlier, Kotwal announced his decision to quit the party. Following his resignation, the former MLA was quick to laud PM Modi’s working style. Speaking to the media about him joining the BJP, Kotwal said that the party can bring development to the state and thus he chooses to associate with the side.

“I have been working as an MLA from Congress in Gujarat since 2007. I have seen Narendra Modi’s style of working since he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. I have been impressed by him since then. But had stayed in Congress because of the ideology,” Kotwal said. “Now it seems that if I want to bring about the development of the tribals in my area and work for them, then only BJP can bring growth and development. Hence, this is why I am associating with the BJP,” he further added. It is noteworthy that the BJP has never won the Khedbrahma seat of the Sabarkantha district, which is reserved for Adivasi candidates.

Hardik Patel's rift with Congress ahead of Gujarat election

Kotwal’s switch to BJP comes only a day after Hardik Patel removed ‘working president of Gujarat Congress’ from his Twitter bio on Monday. The introductory space of Patel's profile on the microblogging site now only reads ‘Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist’ as speculations over his resignation from Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Gujarat polls are rife. The development comes days after the Gujarat Congress invited Hardik Patel for talks to resolve differences after his statements in publicly expressing his grievances against the party's state leadership and also praising the ruling BJP ahead of the state assembly elections.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI