'Gujarat Needs Double-engine Govt Again For Development,' Says Union Min Anurag Thakur

While campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Gujarat on Friday, November 18, Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed a public rally in the Mandvi district. In his address, the Minister took a swipe at Congress and said that it has ruled to divide people. He further asserted that Gujarat needs the BJP government again and appealed to people to vote for a 'double engine' government.

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said, "BJP works on basis of good governance, development, and honesty. When Congress ruled, there was no year when there were no riots. When Gujarat moves forward, India moves forward. If Gujarat is riot-free today then it's because of BJP and PM Modi.”

"Gujarat model is the number 1 model and development model. PM Modi's government got the country's biggest Sardar Sarovar dam built. The world's tallest statue is also in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. For 25 years, the people of Gujarat have given BJP to serve. Gujarat needs the BJP government for development. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most popular leader not only of India but in the world," Anurag Thakur said.

‘Congress divided the country': Anurag Thakur

Addressing the public rally, the Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said, “Congress only divided the country on the basis of caste, religion, and area and ruled this Nation for over 60 years.”

"Rahul Gandhi doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with tukde tukde gang. He spoke about Hindu terror, stood with people who tried to divide India at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and now he is raising questions about Veer Savarkar. It is their party's mentality. They don't see anything beyond one family," Anurag Thakur stated.

Further, appealing to people to vote for BJP in the state assembly election, Anurag Thakur said that people should vote for BJP's 'double engine' government.

Speaking about India getting the presidency of the G20 Summit, Anurag Thakur said, "India will hold over 200 G20-related meetings across the country during its presidency under the leadership of PM Modi." Notably, India will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1 and host the summit of leaders of the world's 20 largest economies in New Delhi from September 9-10 in 2023.

Notably, Hardik Patel is contesting the assembly election on a BJP ticket from Gujarat's Viramgam. The assembly elections in Gujarat are slated to take place on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Image: Twitter/@AnuragThakur