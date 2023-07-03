Gujarat: Parleys On For Next BJP State Chief As CR Patil Likely To Be Moved To Delhi

While the chatter had been going on since the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections over a change in the state BJP unit, sources now say that Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil might be shifted to the central unit for the upcoming five state elections. A lot of changes are expected in the power corridors of the Gujarat BJP.

According to sources in 'Shri Kamalam' (BJP office) in Gandhinagar, Patil had been promised to be shifted to Delhi post the Gujarat elections. Now that his term as state chief will be wrapping up in the month of July, it is being said that he is being taken to Delhi specifically to focus on the upcoming elections in five states in the country over the next few months.

There are several names being discussed over the state-level presidentship of the BJP and hectic parleys are being done behind closed doors. The Delhi leadership is also holding meetings for finalising Patil's replacement.