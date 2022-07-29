PM Modi Launches India's 1st IFSC In Gujarat, Fuels 'economic Superpower' Dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), in Gandhinagar and laid the foundation stone of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The IFSCA will be the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, services and institutions in IFSCs.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Today, in GIFT City, the foundation stone of the International Financial Services Centers Authority - IFSCA Headquarters Building, has been laid. I believe, as grand as this building is in its architecture, it will also create unlimited opportunities to make India an economic superpower."

He said that India is standing in line with countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Singapore for where global finance is given direction. "Today India is one of the largest economies in the world. Today a record foreign investment is coming to India. On this occasion, I extend many congratulations to all of you and to all the countrymen," he said.

The Prime Minister said that when there was a global economic crisis and recession in 2008, Gujarat took new and big steps in the field of Fintech. "I'm glad that idea has progressed so far today."

He said that GIFT city is making a strong mark as a hub of commerce and technology. "GIFT City celebrates both wealth and wisdom. I am also happy to see that through GIFT City, India is moving ahead with a strong stake in the service sector globally," he said.

"The aspirations of the common man of the country are attached to the vision of GIFT City. The vision of India's future is linked in GIFT City, dreams of India's golden past are also linked," he added.

'India has 40% share in real-time digital payments worldwide': PM Modi

He said that in the 21st century finance and technology are linked to each other. "And when it comes to technology, science and software, India has an edge and experience," PM Modi said while informing that India alone has a 40% share in real-time digital payments all over the world.

He also reiterated that India is one of the largest economies in the world. "We are getting for a future when our economy will be bigger than it is today," the Prime Minister said.