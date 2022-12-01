Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday registered his vote in Surat during the first phase of polling in the state and appealed to people to exercise their voting rights. The first phase of Gujarat polls is currently underway and the remaining seats will vote in the second phase on December 5.

Notably, the political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting began at 8 am today. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat.

Harsh Sanghavi on Gujarat Polls & UCC

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Harsh Sanghavi stated that the people of the state will continue their 27-year relationship and BJP will win. He also attacked the opposition stating that there is no three-way fight accusing Congress of conspiracy and calling AAP a threat to the people. He also talked about the BJP's poll manifesto, GST and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Harsh Sanghavi said, "In the past, Congress tried to bring third-party ahead of Gujarat polls. It is unfortunate that every time how these people behind closed doors break Gujarat by bringing a third party. But the people of Gujarat are very smart and broke their dreams. Although several attempts have been made the third party has never been able to set foot in Gujarat. The fight is only between us and Congress and BJP will script history in this election".

#BREAKING | #GujaratElections2022 | Gujarat Home Minister speaks exclusively to Republic, says fight is only between BJP and Congress. Tune in for #LIVE updates - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/U39RiJ9PQk — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2022

On being asked about Hardik Patel and Patidar community agitation, the BJP leader said, "Due to the division of the society, small success may be achieved once but it cannot be sustained. This is the biggest festival of democracy."

"GST is the new law and regulation for the new India. After the implementation of the new GST law, we have seen massive growth in the country's Industrial sector and it has brought simplicity to taxation law as well. People were Surat were being manipulated by other political parties," Sanghavi told Republic

Speaking on the mention of the Uniform Civil Code in BJP's manifesto, The Gujarat Home Minister said, "the Anti Radacilsation cell is the most important demand of today's time and it has been incorporated in the interest of the citizens of Gujarat. Even before I was born, BJP was committed to the construction of the Ram Mandir, the Abrigaration of Article 370, and the implementation of UCC. It will be implemented soon. I am sad that the opposition doesn't want citizens to get equal rights".

"People of Surat believe in hospitality but they will not get fooled". AAP is not a threat to BJP in polls but to the citizens. Bhagwant Mann is not able to control the law and order of Punjab and therefore he is in Gujarat and Arvind Kejriwal is not able to pay the salary of government employees," he said.