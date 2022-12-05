Gujarat Polls: Amit Shah Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges First-time Voters To Participate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, cast his vote at the AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura polling station in Ahmedabad amid heightened security in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Notably. the second phase of voting is currently underway in Gujarat across 93 constituencies spread across districts Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Aravali, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Kheda, Patan, Dahod, Mahsagar, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal and Vadodara.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family offered prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad after casting their votes for the second phase of the Gujarat Elections. His son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also with them.

'Gujarat's development is the bedrock for India's development': Amit Shah

After offering prayers at a temple and casting his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat election 2022, Amit Shah appealed to the people, especially first-time voters, to participate in elections.

Speaking to media persons, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I appeal to all men and women voters, especially first-time voters to vote and take forward the decades-old reform journey of the state. The development journey of Gujarat was witnessed by the people of the state. Gujarat's development is not just for the state but for the entire nation. Gujarat's development is the bedrock for India's development."

"Today is the voting day of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. People, since morning, have come out with enthusiasm and in large numbers to vote in support of the 2.5-decade development journey of the state. We have to maintain the tradition of developing the country led by Gujarat's development," Amit Shah added.

He further claimed that the main pillar of the country's development is rooted in Gujarat's progress. "I appeal to all the voters of Gujarat, especially the young girls and boys to participate in elections to further strengthen the development model of increasing commercial investments, 100 percent enrolment, 0 percent dropout ratio, programmes of poverty alleviation, and an all-inclusive model of development, which is attracting the entire country," Amit Shah said urging people to vote before 5 pm to register a record turnout.