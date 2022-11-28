Last Updated:

'Wrong timings on pamphlets' | Gujarat Polls: FIR Against Congress Dariyapur MLA For Violating EC's Model Code Of Conduct

Ahead of Gujarat polls, an FIR was registered against Congress Dariyapur MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh for violating the Election Commission's Model code of conduct.

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: @Jituincguj-Twitter


Ahead of the two-phased Gujarat polls, a complaint has been registered against Congress MLA from Dariyapur constituency Gyasuddin Shaikh for violating the Election Commission's Model code of conduct. 

FIR Against Congress MLA ahead of Gujarat Polls

A complaint has been filed against Congress' Gyasuddin Shaikh by Assistant Election Officer for allegedly distributing pamphlets that indicated the wrong timings of the election. The Election Commission took cognisance of his action and a case has been registered under several sections including Public Representation 127(A) (Restrictions on the printing of pamphlets, posters, etc).

The pamphlets were distributed by the MLA and his party's cadres on a mass level in Dariyapur to spread misinformation in connection with the voting. In the pamphlets, the voting timings were mentioned as 6 am to 7 am, dates were wrong in a bid to misguide the voters and hinder the vote percentage so that it works in their favour.   

A detailed investigation will be carried out by the police in connection with the case and the Congress MLA will be called in for questioning. Notably, in the 2017 assembly elections, the total voter turnout of the Dariyapur assembly constituency was 50% and Congress candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh defeated the BJP candidate.

It is pertinent to mention that the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

First Published:
