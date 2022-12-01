Gujarat Polls: India's Mini-African Village To Vote In Special Tribal Booth In Phase One

As Gujarat is all set to witness the first phase of the assembly elections polls, India's mini-African village Jambur will be voting for the first time in its special tribal booth. In the first phase, the political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed as the polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat. The remaining seats will vote in the second phase on December 5.

India's mini African village to vote at a special tribal booth

The residents of Jambur thanked the Election Commission of India for providing the opportunity. They were seen celebrating and organising feasts ahead of voting day.

Rahman a senior citizen and resident of Jambur village expressed his gratitude towards the Election Commission for making a special booth for them, reported ANI. He said, "We have been living in this village for years, but this is happening for the first time which makes us very happy. Our forefathers are from Africa and we came to India many years ago. When the fort was being built in Junagadh, our forefathers came here for work, First, we settled in Ratanpur village and then gradually settled in Jaanwar village. He added that despite the fact that our ancestors are from Africa, we follow the tradition of India and Gujarat. We have got the status of Siddhi tribal community," Rahman said.

Abdul Maguj Bhai, who contested as an independent from Talala stated that the local community is suffering in the area as they don't have facilities. He stated that they should be given a chance to go to the Assembly and provide their contribution. "The village is situated in the middle of two rivers. Everyone lives together here. I am contesting elections from here for the third time. We want that we should also go to the assembly. We get rights so that we can do more good work. We are called Africa of India. We are known as Siddhi tribal community. The government keeps on giving help to the tribals, there is no problem in that, but our local community suffers here, we do not get that much of facilities," he added.

