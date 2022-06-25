Gujarat Riots: Amit Shah Slams Teesta Setalvad, Her NGO As SC Gives Clean Chit To PM Modi

After the Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld the clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, slammed Teesta Setalvad-run NGO for providing baseless information about the Gujarat riots. Amit Shah further attacked the UPA government for helping the NGO.

"I have read the judgement very carefully. The judgement clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her – I don’t remember the name of the NGO – had given baseless information about the riots to the police,” Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.

On Friday, the apex court while rejecting an appeal by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence, said that the appeal was “devoid of merits".

"Today SC said Zakia Jafri worked on someone else's instructions. NGO signed affidavits of several victims and they didn't even know. Everyone knows Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. When UPA Govt came to power at that time, it helped the NGO," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Zakia Jafri's plea

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upholding the Special Investigation Team’s 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri

"All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law,” the judges said, adding that the appeal was filed under “dictation of someone".

On Friday, upholding the SIT clearance, the top court dismissed the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, saying that the plea was “to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design.” The SIT had opposed the plea of Jafri saying there is a sinister plot behind the complaint to probe the “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 Gujarat riots and the original complaint by Jafri was directed by social activist Setalvad, who had also challenged an October 2017 order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to reopen the closure report of the SIT.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)