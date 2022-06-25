Gujarat Riots: 'Govt Did Not Delay Calling Army; SC Also Appreciated It', Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that there was no delay on part of the Gujarat government in deploying the Armed forces to deal with the post-Godhra 2002 riots. Speaking to ANI, Shah also noted that former Punjab DGP KPS Gill had termed the state government's action "prompt and neutral".

"The Gujarat government did not delay in anything. When the Gujarat Bandh was declared, we requisitioned the Army. The Army needed some time to reach. There was not even a day's delay by the Gujarat government and this was also appreciated by the court," Shah said.

The Home Minister's remarks came after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Shah questions nation over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Accusing the Congress of targetting PM Modi over the 2002 riots, Shah said no action was taken for three days during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 even after so many Sikhs were killed in Punjab.

"The Army headquarters is situated in Delhi and there are a lot of army men in the city but despite that so many Sikhs were killed (during the 1984 riots) nothing was done for three days. How many SITs were constituted then? An SIT was constituted after our government came to power. How many were arrested?" Shah said while questioning the Congress-led government.

"I think PM Modi did everything in his power because I was observing the situation very closely. I think no CM would have dealt with the situation the way he did. Every action including lathi-charge, firing, etc was taken to control the riots in Gujarat. 900 people were killed in firing," Shah said.

He also quoted KPS Gill, who was among the officers credited with ending terrorism in Punjab. "It takes time for the government to make arrangements to control a situation like riots. Gill Sahab had also come to help the Modi government in Gujarat at that time. I also had dinner with him. He himself told me that he had not seen such a prompt and neutral action in his whole life. However, allegations were raised even against Gill Sahab," Home Minister Shah said.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Friday found the appeal by Zakia Jafri "devoid of merit." Speaking about Friday's ruling, Shah said: "The state government made all the efforts to control the Gujarat riots and had taken the right decisions at the right time. The court also said that the state government had controlled the situation with less damage."

Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people killed during violence at the Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on 28 February 2002. His wife challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)