Gujarat Riots: Mukhtar Naqvi Welcomes SC Verdict; 'PM Modi Controlled Situation In 2 Days'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to give a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case and lambasted opposition parties. Directing his remarks towards opposition leaders, Naqvi reminded that then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi controlled the riots in Gujarat in just two days and recalled the multiple events of violence in other states and how it continued for days and months relentlessly, with the respective state governments failing to control them. On the contrary, the Union Minister said, Narendra Modi promptly took strict action against the culprits and controlled the law and order situation during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court, on June 24, delivered the final verdict on the Gujarat riots case and upheld the clean chit given to PM Modi by the SIT. Zakia Jafri, the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who lost his life in the riots, had filed a plea in the apex court which was dismissed by Justice AM Khanwilkar as it was "devoid of merits".

"Narendra Modi controlled the riots in under two days, took swift action against the culprits without any discrimination and also made people confident about the law and order situation in the state. However if the detractors and the people who raised questions against him for years are shown the mirror, they will have to see ugly faces," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said. "Did they forget the Bhagalpur riots during the Congress regime, which lasted for more than a year and resulted in the killing and exodus of thousands of people; Did they forget the Malegaon riots, which continued for months; the riots in Bhiwandi lasted for years, which destroyed the livelihoods of the sculptors and employees working in handloom factories living in the region," Naqvi added.

'No delay in calling Army during the 2022 Gujarat riots'

Home Minister Amit Shah, who worked closely with PM Modi during his tenure as the CM of Gujarat and held as many as 12 portfolios at one point in time, in an interview with ANI said that Narendra Modi without any delay called the Armed forces during the 2002 riots in Gujarat. He also noted that former Punjab DGP KPS Gill had termed the state government's action "prompt and neutral".

"The Gujarat government did not delay in anything. When the Gujarat Bandh was declared, we requisitioned the Army. The Army needed some time to reach. There was not even a day's delay by the Gujarat government and this was also appreciated by the court," the Home Minister said.

'40 investigations against Modi'

The former law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad talking to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami hinting at the extent of the widespread conspiracy against Narendra Modi said there were about 40 different cases filed against the former Gujarat CM Modi by Special Investigation Team (SIT), international bodies, and NGOs. The BJP leader said, "The Supreme Court through the SIT headed by Raghavan, a distinguished former CBI director said there is nothing against him. The SC said in the SIT that not even a single Gujarat serving or retired officers are involved. Again they questioned that and filed a protest petition. They provided questionable evidence there. The proceeding was rejected by the Magistrate court, they go to the High court and then to the Supreme Court. Now the bottom line is that Modiji has succeeded both in the court of law and before the bar of the people of India," he said while talking exclusively to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami on The Debate.