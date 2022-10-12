Gujarat The 'Gangotri' In Re-establishing India On World's Map: BJP Flags Off Gaurav Yatra

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday flagged off its 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes to reach out to people ahead of its crucial Assembly election in Gujarat, scheduled for the year-end. The yatra was kickstarted by BJP's national president JP Nadda in Mahesana in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior state party leaders. Notably, this is BJP's third 'Gaurav yatra' in the state.

Flagging off the BJP's yatra, Nadda while addressing a rally in Mahesana said, "Gaurav yatra is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish pride of entire India. It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'Gangotri' of the 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the Nation on the global map, to make it self-reliant and developed."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of putting India on the world map. Whenever this will be talked about, Gujarat will also be remembered," he stated, adding, "Talking about Mahatma Gandhi, the name of Gujarat appears. when we talk about Sardar Patel, who tied India in the thread of unity, we always remember the land of Gujarat."

Further, shifting focus towards Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during his speech, the BJP chief said, "What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other and didn't supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

In Gujarat's Mahesana, BJP chief says, "...What did Congress do for yrs? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other &didn't supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra'

With the start of the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra', the party will walk on five different routes to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections. This is the third 'Gaurav Yatra' launched by the BJP in the state. Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections. The second yatra was organised in 2017 ahead of that the state polls.

In regards to the figures, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats in 2002 polls when the saffron party took its first Gaurav Yatra. In 2017 again, the Gaurav Yatra proved to be beneficial for the BJP as the party bagged 99 seats in the polls.